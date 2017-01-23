Several gastropubs make the list of eateries in Birmingham Restaurant Week

Birmingham has been described as a “food city.” Birmingham Restaurant Week is an ideal time to tap into the Magic City’s culinary offerings.

What: Birmingham Restaurant Week is underway and features more than 30 restaurants of various culinary origins.

Participating restaurants are offering a range of food and drink incentives to give patrons a chance to taste and savor the city’s rich and expanding culinary scene. Visit Birmingham Restaurant Week online for more information on participating restaurants.

When: Runs through Sunday, Jan. 29, at participating restaurants, bars and diners.

Cuisine: Birmingham has several gastropubs participating in Birmingham Restaurant Week. These are described as pubs that specialize in serving high-quality food and include 5 Point Oyster House, The Grill at Iron City and Sky Castle.

Beef soup at the Grille at Iron City (contributed) Entree at 5 Point Oyster House (contributed) Entree featuring chicken plus biscuits at 5 Point Oyster House (contributed)

This combination public house and oyster bar is the creation of award-winning chef George Reis. It offers more than 40 craft beers and features eight, keg-style wines on tap, which is a unique concept for the Magic City. If you bring your appetite, expect quality food in a relaxed setting. Their special $10 lunch menu includes an appetizer and entrée, while their special $20 dinner special includes an appetizer, entrée and dessert of chocolate chip cheesecake.

Reis is also owner of the award-winning Ocean restaurant.

For Birmingham Restaurant Week, expect to choose from an array of lunch deals for $15 and dinner deals for $30. Lunch includes an appetizer and entrees featuring braised beef nachos, roasted prime rib or a veggie sandwich. Dinner features numerous appetizer, entrée and dessert choices including crème brulee and caramel cheesecake.

Sitting in the heart of the Lakeview District, this restaurant’s history dates back to the ‘50s. The menu and amenities have been upgraded, but the novelty remains. For Birmingham Restaurant Week, choose from both lunch and dinner specials, priced at $15 and $30. Both meals include three courses with an appetizer, entrée and dessert.

Other featured cuisines for Birmingham Restaurant Week include barbecue, Italian, Mediterranean, New Southern and Asian-inspired foods. For more restaurants participating in Birmingham Restaurant Week, visit their site.