FusionNextGen contest moves to next phase in search of Birmingham’s next bright idea

Signs of innovation, development and restoration are creating a buzz around downtown Birmingham.

New residential units are being constructed. Old buildings are being made new. Progress is evident in many ways.

But rather than rest on current work, some are asking how does the Magic City continue its growth into the future?

Welcome to FusionNextGen. Students and teachers were challenged to write down tangible growth ideas, and a panel of judges recently sat down to review the contest submissions.

Summit Media Entertainment, BBVA Compass, Coca-Cola Bottling Company United and others are partnering in this grassroots effort.

The 25 best ideas each from students and teachers will be selected and after live pitches and presentations, the top three students and top three teachers will be named in May.

Alabama NewsCenter caught up recently with the judges as they reviewed the submissions.

FusionNextGen contest moves to next phase in looking for Birmingham’s next bright idea from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.