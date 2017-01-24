Italian and Mediterranean cuisines add spice to Birmingham Restaurant Week

Birmingham has been described as a “food city.” Birmingham Restaurant Week is an ideal time to tap into the Magic City’s culinary offerings.

What: Birmingham Restaurant Week is underway and features more than 30 restaurants of various culinary origins.

Participating restaurants are offering a range of food and drink incentives to give patrons a chance to taste and savor the city’s rich and expanding culinary scene. Visit Birmingham Restaurant Week online for more information on participating restaurants.

When: Runs through Sunday, Jan. 29, at participating restaurants, bars and diners.

Cuisine: Italian and Mediterranean restaurants are included in Birmingham Restaurant Week.

Bottega

Featured entree at Bottega. (contributed) Exterior of Bottega on Birmingham’s Southside. (contributed) Featured entree at Bottega. (contributed)

Award-winning chef Frank Stitt’s brainchild, the popular Birmingham eatery is located in the heart of Birmingham’s Southside. It boasts plenty of seating inside and outside (for a pleasant day). The lunch and dinner specials for Birmingham Restaurant Week are priced at $15 and feature the same menu.

Vino

Simple, fresh and healthy best describes their menu choices. Located in English Village, Vino features an extensive wine collection as well as meal options. Enjoy special pricing on dinner this week, with an appetizer, entrée and dessert for $30.

Vecchia Pizzaria and Mercato

Peer into the window and watch as fresh dough is prepared each morning. When you walk in, you’ll find a bar, market and restaurant wrapped in one. Italia sodas and craft beer imported directly from Italy, plus there are sauces, clothing and other unique items you’ll find.

And then there’s the food. Birmingham Restaurant Week specials include a $10 lunch menu with a vegetarian option and $20 and $30 dinner options which include an appetizer, entrée and dessert.

Cashio’s Meatball Market

Lakeview houses this modern-decorated food spot whose owners have Sicilian roots. There are hand-crafted meatballs (of course), traditional beef recipes and vegan specialties which are sure to please. For restaurant week, experience this meatball market for lunch with a $15 entrée and dessert deal. Also, for $30, get a three-course meal with entrée choices that include classic meatballs with pasta and salad.

Other featured cuisines for Birmingham Restaurant Week include barbecue, Italian, Mediterranean, New Southern and Asian-inspired foods. For more restaurants participating in Birmingham Restaurant Week, visit their site.