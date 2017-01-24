James Spann: Cold air arrives in Alabama later this week

James Spann: Alabama weather ahead looks calm, cold and mostly dry from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

CALM PATTERN: Up front we can say we have no severe thunderstorm or winter storm issues for Alabama during the next 10 days, but clearly things trend colder beginning Thursday.

Today will be mostly sunny and pleasant with a high close to 60 degrees. Clouds increase tomorrow, and we will mention the chance of some light rain by late afternoon and into tomorrow night as a cold front passes through. Moisture will be limited, and most places will see only a tenth of an inch of rain or less. No thunder.

Thursday will be breezy and colder with a clearing sky; the high will be close to 50 degrees.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: The weather looks cool and dry. Partly to mostly sunny days, fair nights. Highs around 50 degrees, lows close to 30. Upper 20s likely for colder pockets across North/Central Alabama. The last time it was below freezing in Birmingham was back on Jan. 9, so this morning was the 15th consecutive morning with a low above 32 degrees. The streak should end Friday morning.

NEXT WEEK: Even colder air arrives Monday, and we expect highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s Monday and Tuesday. The week generally looks dry with below-average temperatures as we head into February. The latest Global Forecast System deterministic run hints we could hold in the 30s all day Monday.

