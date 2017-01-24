James Spann: Some light rain in Alabama tomorrow night

COLDER AIR LATER THIS WEEK: With a sunny sky, temperatures are generally in the low 60s this afternoon; a very pleasant January day. Clouds return tomorrow, however, ahead of a cold front. It will be a mild day tomorrow with some places approaching 70 degrees by afternoon. We will have a few periods of light rain late tomorrow and tomorrow night; rain amounts should be generally under a tenth of an inch. No severe storms, no thunder.

Thursday will be breezy and colder with a partly sunny sky and a high in the 50s. Then, a good chance we drop below the freezing mark early Friday morning for the first time since Jan. 9. Friday will be sunny and cool, with a high at or just over 50 degrees.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: We expect mostly sunny, cool days and fair, cold nights. Highs close to 50, lows between 29 and 33 early Saturday and Sunday mornings. These temperatures are slightly below average for late January in Alabama.

NEXT WEEK: A new surge of colder air drops in here Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s. For now it looks like the week will be dry with temperatures generally below average. No sign of winter weather mischief or severe storms over the next 10 days.

