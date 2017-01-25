US players announced for Birmingham’s Davis Cup tie

Jim Courier took time out from his Australian Open broadcasting duties to unveil who will represent the United States in the Davis Cup tie on Feb. 3-5 in Legacy Arena at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex.

The U.S. Davis Cup captain and the United States Tennis Association announced Tuesday that world No. 19 John Isner, No. 20 Jack Sock, No. 30 Steve Johnson and No. 32 Sam Querrey will represent the U.S. in the 2017 Davis Cup by BNP Paribas World Group first round against Switzerland.

“We’re going to be led by our top four singles players,” Courier said in a video that accompanied the USTA release. “It’s going to be an awesome weekend.”

U.S. Davis Cup Captain Jim Courier talks about coming to Birmingham from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Swiss Davis Cup Captain Severin Luthi nominated No. 128 Marco Chiudinelli, No. 133 Henri Laaksonen, No. 488 Adrien Bossel and No. 612 Antoine Bellier to his team.

Missing for the Americans is the doubles tandem of Mike Bryan and Bob Bryan, identical twin brothers who have won 16 Grand Slam doubles titles. The 38-year-old pair also helped the U.S. beat Switzerland in the 2009 Davis Cup tie in Birmingham. They announced this week they are retiring from Davis Cup after 14 years representing the United States.

The Bryans will face Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta and Guillermo Garcia-Lopez in the semifinal of the Australian Open men’s doubles.

The Swiss will be without former world No. 1 Roger Federer and current world No. 4 Stan Wawrinka, who face one another in the men’s semifinal in Melbourne on Thursday.

Pelham Racquet Club tennis pro Clint Johnson has a group of 15 coming to the tie, including a couple of ball kids. While he would have liked to have seen the missing stars, he’s not too disappointed.

“I’m just excited my kids will get to see professional players up close,” he said. “You just don’t get to see that every day. None of my kids have been to any major tennis event, so either way it will be a good experience for them.”

John Isner lunges for the ball during last year’s Davis Cup competition. The world No. 19 player will display his skills at the Birmingham Davis Cup tie in February. (Thomas Boyd/USTA) Steve Johnson is part of the U.S. team headed for Birmingham to face Switzerland in next month’s Davis Cup tie. (Andrew Ong/USTA) Henri Laaksonen, shown here during last year’s US Open, will play for Switzerland in Birmingham’s Davis Cup tie next month. (Pete Staples/USTA) Sam Querrey plays in the 2015 Memphis Open. Querrey will play for the U.S. in the Davis Cup tie in Birmingham Feb. 3-5. (Ron Angle/USTA) U.S. Davis Cup Captain Jim Courier and world No. 20 player Jack Sock are headed to Birmingham for first-round Davis Cup action. (Thomas Boyd/USTA) John Isner, ranked No. 19 in the world, talks with U.S. Davis Cup Captain Jim Courier. Both are headed to Birmingham for a Davis Cup showdown with Switzerland. (Thomas Boyd/USTA) Fans cheer on popular American tennis players Bob and Mike Bryan during a Davis Cup match against Croatia last year. The Bryan brothers just announced their retirement from the Davis Cup. (Thomas Boyd/USTA) Marco Chiudinelli of Switzerland will be among the U.S. team’s opponents in next month’s Davis Cup tie in Birmingham. (Pete Staples/USTA) U.S. Davis Cup Captain Jim Courier during a 2016 match in Melbourne, Australia. (Mike Frey/USTA)

Gene Hallman, whose Bruno Event Team is promoting this event, said that based on what he was hearing, the absence of Federer and Wawrinka was not a surprise.

Hallman went on to say ticket sales are going well, noting that the lower bowl of Legacy Arena is close to being sold out.

“We’re into the upper deck with ticket sales,” he said. “We’re meeting all of our objectives that were outlined at the very beginning, and I believe I speak on behalf of the USTA when I say that they’re pleased. We’re going to show off Birmingham in a very positive way on worldwide television.”

Hallman said Birmingham gave the Americans a clear home-court advantage as they won the tie with Switzerland in 2009. He expects a patriotic crowd to be solidly behind Courier and his squad.

This is the first time Davis Cup has returned to the southeastern United States since 2009. Hallman said 30 to 40 percent of tickets have been sold to fans beyond the Birmingham market.

“There’s definitely going to be a very positive economic impact on our community with lots of tennis folks coming into town,” Hallman said.

The U.S. holds a 3-1 record over Switzerland in Davis Cup, last meeting in the 2012 World Group first round in Fribourg, Switzerland. The U.S. swept that tie, 5-0, with Isner upsetting Federer and Mardy Fish beating Wawrinka before the Bryan brothers secured the win for the U.S.

The U.S. hosted Switzerland in Birmingham in 2009 in the World Group first round at the BJCC. In that tie, Andy Roddick, James Blake and the Bryans defeated Switzerland, 4-1. The U.S. also squared off against the Swiss in 1992 and 2001, with Switzerland’s only win coming in 2001.

The winner of this tie advances to the World Group Quarterfinals, April 7-9, and will play either the Czech Republic or Australia. The losing nation will compete in the World Group Playoff, Sept. 15-17, for the right to remain in the World Group in 2018.

Play begins on Friday, Feb. 3, at 3 p.m. with two singles matches featuring each country’s No. 1 player against the other country’s No. 2 player. Saturday’s schedule begins at 2 p.m. and features the pivotal doubles match.

Play on Sunday starts at 11 a.m. and features the two “reverse singles” matches, when the No. 1 players square off, followed by the No. 2 players. All matches are best-of-five tiebreak sets; the first country to win three matches wins the tie.

A revised schedule for Sunday may take place if a team clinches in the third or fourth match.