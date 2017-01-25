James Spann: Showers arrive in Alabama later today

James Spann: Cold front hits Alabama tonight from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

COLD FRONT ON THE WAY: Morning sun will give way to a cloudy sky this afternoon, thanks to an approaching cold front. The day will be mild, with a high between 67 and 70 degrees for most. Showers should move into the northwest counties of the state after 2 p.m. ahead of the front, and that band of showers will move on through the state later this afternoon and tonight.

The latest data suggests there could actually be enough instability for a touch of thunder in spots, but there is no chance of severe weather. For most, rain amounts should be under one-half inch, but a few spots could see a little more.

COOLER AIR ARRIVES TOMORROW: The sky will be partly to mostly sunny tomorrow and Friday with a high in the low 50s; there’s a very good chance we will see a freeze early Friday morning for the first time since Jan. 9.

THE WEEKEND: The weather stays cool and dry. Mostly sunny days, fair nights; highs 50-55, lows in the low 30s. Upper 20s for colder spots.

NEXT WEEK: The Global Forecast System has backed off on the idea of a secondary surge of colder air early in the week; highs hold in the 50s Monday, rising into the 60s through midweek. For now the week looks dry and tranquil. In fact, no sign of any really high-impact weather event for Alabama for the next 10 days, for a change.

STORM SURVEYS: The National Weather Service in Birmingham has now confirmed a total of 17 tornadoes in its County Warning Area from last Thursday through Sunday, all EF-0 or EF-1.

An EF-2 tornado touched down early Saturday morning in Choctaw County near Toxey, bringing the statewide total to 18.

As always, watch me for the full weather story on ABC 33/40 News this evening at 4, 5, 6 and 10.

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute netcast anytime on the web, or on iTunes . This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including meteorologists at ABC 33/40.

CONNECT: You can find me on all of the major social networks:

Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Instagram

Snapchat: spannwx

For more weather news and information, visit AlabamaWX.