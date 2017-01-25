Pizza pies are on the menu for Birmingham Restaurant Week

Birmingham has been described as a “food city.” Birmingham Restaurant Week is an ideal time to tap into the Magic City’s culinary offerings.

What: Birmingham Restaurant Week is underway and features more than 30 restaurants of various culinary origins.

Participating restaurants are offering a range of food and drink incentives to give patrons a chance to taste and savor the city’s rich and expanding culinary scene. Visit Birmingham Restaurant Week online for more information on participating restaurants.

When: Runs through Sunday, Jan. 29, at participating restaurants, bars and diners.

Cuisine: Pizza pies abound at restaurants like Slice, Post Office Pies and Pies and Pints.

Slice pizza (contributed) Pies and Pints pizza (contributed) Post Office Pies pizza (contributed)

With this name, is there really any doubt what they serve? Locally grown ingredients are the hallmark of these pizzas cooked in a natural stone oven. Stop in for not only pizza, but salads and Italian and Mediterranean sides, too. $30 is the featured special this week with an appetizer, a stealthy listing of entrees and dessert.

Avondale is home to this restaurant. Saw’s Soul Kitchen owners Mike Wilson and Brandon Cain and chef John Hall collaborated to bring these hand-tossed pizzas to life. It also features unique salads and a bar filled with brews from Avondale Brewing Co. Their special this week is a $30 dinner for two, with an appetizer, featured pie and homemade tiramisu for dessert.

Hearty pizza pies are stretched and baked on a stone hearth, then slathered with a rich tomato sauce that’s homemade. The Southside eatery is featured this week with a $15 lunch special with a simple salad of mixed greens and three entrée choices. Dinner for two is $30 with an appetizer, entrée and rich dessert featuring a chocolate peanut butter brownie.

Other featured cuisines for Birmingham Restaurant Week include barbecue, Italian, Mediterranean, New Southern and Asian-inspired foods. For more restaurants participating in Birmingham Restaurant Week, visit their site.