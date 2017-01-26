Can’t Miss Alabama celebrates the Chinese new year and other weekend festivities

Enjoy a musical, dance performance or sporting event.

Celebrate the new year

The 11th Annual Chinese New Year celebration in Birmingham is Saturday at the Boutwell Municipal Auditorium from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Get to know the Chinese-American community through the finest in ancient arts and crafts, music, food and dance. Learn more about China’s diverse culture and Asian educational opportunities. The family-friendly event has something for everyone, including games, acrobatics, kung fu and more.

Enjoy a dance performance

Add some spice to your weekend at the Agua Furiosa dance performance. The Alabama Dance Festival presents Contra-Tiempo with artistic director and choreographer Ana Maria Alvarez. The performance will feature an evening of urban Latin dance Saturday at 8 p.m. at the Samford University Wright Center. For more information, call the Alabama Dance Council at 205-602-3599.

Running for the right reason

Get your heart pumping for the Southeast Alabama Community Foundation’s (SACF) 6th Annual Half-Marathon and 5K fundraiser on Saturday. The events are presented by Flowers Hospital to benefit the Wiregrass region. Grants will be awarded in health, education, community development, youth development, social services and the arts. The SACF Half-Marathon begins at 4370 W. Main St. in Dothan. For more information, visit the website.

Get ready for the Senior Bowl

The 2017 Reese’s Senior Bowl is Saturday at 1:30 p.m. in Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile. See senior collegiate football players and NFL draft prospects meet on the field for the game, televised on the NFL Network. For more details about tickets, call 1-888-736-2695 or follow this link. The stadium is at 1621 Virginia St. in Mobile. Admission is $10, $20 and $30. For more information, visit the website.

A children’s musical

Pet lovers will enjoy the “Because of Winn-Dixie” musical Jan. 27 through Feb. 12 at the Alabama Shakespeare Festival (ASF). The children’s musical is based on the novel by Kate DiCamillo, with music by Tony-winning songwriter Duncan Sheik and Tony-nominated lyricist Nell Benjamin. Children ages 9 and up are the recommended audience. The ASF is at 1 Festival Drive in Montgomery. Call 334-271-5353 or visit the website. For times and ticket information, click here.

Spend some time with the kids

The Birmingham Children’s Theatre presents “Wake Up, Brother Bear!” on Saturday. The show is recommended for children up to age 10. Children are welcome to participate in the performances at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Admission is $15 for adults and $10 for children. “Wake Up, Brother Bear!” will be at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex; enter the 19th Street or the 11th Avenue entrance. Click here for tickets. For more information, call 205-458-8181.