Flavorful Asian cuisine featured in Birmingham Restaurant Week

Birmingham has been described as a “food city.” Birmingham Restaurant Week is an ideal time to tap into the Magic City’s culinary offerings.

What: Birmingham Restaurant Week is underway and features more than 30 restaurants of various culinary origins.

Participating restaurants are offering a range of food and drink incentives to give patrons a chance to taste and savor the city’s rich and expanding culinary scene. Visit Birmingham Restaurant Week online for more information on participating restaurants.

When: Runs through Sunday, Jan. 29, at participating restaurants, bars and diners.

Cuisine: Asian restaurants included in Birmingham Restaurant Week include Saigon Noodle House and Pho Pho Vietnamese and Sushi Bar.

Saigon Noodle House (conttributed) Pho Pho Vietnamese and Sushi Bar (contributed) Pho Pho Vietnamese and Sushi Bar (contributed)

Located in Avondale, this traditional Vietnamese restaurant with original, generations-old recipes is a fast-casual concept. Foods are served with fresh ingredients. Stop in for lunch, dinner, appetizers or drinks.

Birmingham Restaurant Week $15 lunch specials include an appetizer of spring or egg rolls or entrée choices including pho, sandwiches or salad.

Dinner specials are just $5 more and for $20, get an appetizer, entree and dessert choices which include smoothies or Thai tea.

Historic Five Points South houses this eatery with Vietnamese noodle cuisine. With a commitment to using only the best ingredients, owner Young Shin uses a Vietnamese noodle with zero gluten.

Choose a $10 or $15 lunch special during Birmingham Restaurant Week. Dinner choices include a $20, $30 or $40 special this week.

Other featured cuisines for Birmingham Restaurant Week include barbecue, Italian, Mediterranean, New Southern and Asian-inspired foods. For more restaurants participating in Birmingham Restaurant Week, visit their site.