James Spann: Cool days, chilly nights for Alabama

WILD WEATHER FINALLY CALMS DOWN: What a month. So far in January in Alabama, we’ve had brutal, single-digit cold; a winter storm with snow, sleet, freezing rain and icy travel; severe thunderstorms with 18 tornadoes; flooding, and record warmth. A reminder this is one of the best weather markets in the country for a meteorologist.

But it all calms down in coming days as a cool, stable airmass is dropping into the state this morning. This follows a cold front that brought showers and a few thunderstorms to the state last night; rain amounts were generally in the one-half-inch range, with isolated heavier totals. Some reports from our team of Skywatchers, in fractions of an inch:

Millport — .73

Coker — .52

Concord — .48

Northport — .42

Cottondale — .41

Mountain Brook — .33

TODAY THROUGH THE WEEKEND: Partly to mostly sunny, cool days and fair, chilly nights. Highs 50-55, lows 29-34 most mornings. We should reach the freezing mark early tomorrow morning for the first time since Jan. 9. An approaching cold front will bring an increase in clouds Sunday afternoon, and maybe even a few sprinkles to parts of North Alabama Sunday evening, but moisture is limited and most places won’t see a drop. A few flurries are possible Sunday north of Alabama, over parts of Tennessee and Kentucky.

NEXT WEEK: The high will drop into the 40s Monday as colder air arrives following the Sunday night front, but the the rest of the week highs will be mostly in the 50s with lows in the 30s. Right at seasonal averages. And no significant rain for the next seven days.

