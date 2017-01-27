Alabama Power managing resources carefully as drought continues to affect parts of the state

Above average rainfall in January has helped ease extreme drought conditions across Alabama, per the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Though there is relief, a portion of the state remains in some level of drought, with most of the basins that impact Alabama Power’s reservoirs and hydroelectric dams still in the “severe” drought category.

Due to the continuing drought and weather forecasts for the next few months, Alabama Power will continue to take steps to provide the best chance of filling to summer pool levels. One step is to maintain winter pool variances by holding water higher at Weiss Lake, Logan Martin Lake and Lake Harris.

Weiss Lake (contributed) Weiss Lake (contributed)

Alabama Power will continue to closely monitor conditions on the lakes and manage the limited water resources carefully. Individuals with boats and other water-related equipment and facilities should be aware of these temporary lake level variances. Lake users and property owners should always be alert to changing conditions on Alabama Power reservoirs and be prepared to take the necessary steps to protect their property.

For details about Alabama Power lakes, visit https://apcshorelines.com/ or add the free Alabama Power Shorelines app to your mobile device. To view specific lake advisories, click on the lake name and then click the circular information icon.

Alabama Power’s automated Reservoir Information Line is 1-800-LAKES11 (1-800-525-3711).