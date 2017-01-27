Take a taste of Birmingham Restaurant Week with these featured eateries

Birmingham has established itself as a “food city,” and Birmingham Restaurant Week is an ideal time to tap into the Magic City’s culinary offerings.

What: Birmingham Restaurant Week winter edition is underway and features more than 30 restaurants of various culinary styles.

Participating restaurants are offering a range of food and drink incentives to give patrons a chance to taste and savor the city’s rich and expanding culinary scene. Visit Birmingham Restaurant Week online for more information on participating restaurants.

When: Runs through Sunday, Jan. 29, at participating restaurants, bars and diners.

Here’s a closer look at two of the restaurants featured with Comedienne Joy of “Dining Out with Comedienne Joy.”

