Take a taste of Birmingham Restaurant Week with these featured eateries

By Keisa Sharpe

Take a taste of Birmingham Restaurant Week with these featured eateries
Sky Castle is one of the featured restaurants for Birmingham Restaurant Week. (contributed)

Birmingham has established itself as a “food city,” and Birmingham Restaurant Week is an ideal time to tap into the Magic City’s culinary offerings.

WhatBirmingham Restaurant Week winter edition is underway and features more than 30 restaurants of various culinary styles.

Participating restaurants are offering a range of food and drink incentives to give patrons a chance to taste and savor the city’s rich and expanding culinary scene. Visit Birmingham Restaurant Week online for more information on participating restaurants.

When: Runs through Sunday, Jan. 29, at participating restaurants, bars and diners.

Here’s a closer look at two of the restaurants featured with Comedienne Joy of “Dining Out with Comedienne Joy.”

 

Other featured menu items include:

 

weather-center

James Spann: Tranquil weather pattern settles in for Alabama

Prev Story

Related Stories