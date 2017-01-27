James Spann: Alabama stays dry through cool days, cold nights

THIS AFTERNOON: A band of mid- to high-level clouds is over parts of Central Alabama this afternoon, but the low levels are still dry, and there is no rain on radar.

Temperatures are only in the 40s; the average high today for Birmingham is 54. Tonight will be cold again, with most communities dropping into the 28- to 32-degree range by daybreak tomorrow.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: A calm pattern continues. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with a high in the low 50s. Clouds will increase a bit Sunday, but the air stays dry and we won’t mention any chance of significant rain, although some drizzle is possible over the northeast tip of the state. The high Sunday will be between 48 and 53 degrees.

NEXT WEEK: A very benign pattern for Alabama. Partly to mostly sunny days and fair nights through the week, with temperatures not far from average for late January and early February. Highs in the 50s Monday, and close to 60 Tuesday through Friday. Lows in the 30s and 40s. No sign of any high-impact weather event for Alabama for the next 10 days.

As always, watch me for the full weather story on ABC 33/40 News this evening at 4, 5, 6 and 10.

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute netcast anytime on the web, or on iTunes . This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including meteorologists at ABC 33/40.

CONNECT: You can find me on all of the major social networks:

Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Instagram

Pinterest

Snapchat: spannwx

For more weather news and information, visit AlabamaWX.