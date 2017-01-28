Bill Murray: A chilly start to a tranquil Alabama weekend

It is a chilly morning out there across Central Alabama as a piece of the big high pressure over the western United States gives us tranquil conditions for late January. Temperatures are in the upper 20s to lower 30s at most reporting locations. Lots of high clouds are streaming across the southern half of the area, in association with the polar jet stream, which is taking a little time along the Gulf Coast, probably looking to see where all of its snowbirds went.

It will be cool today with a mix of clouds and sun south and a good supply of sunshine north. Highs will generally be in the lower and middle 50s, although a few places may struggle to reach 50. A large, broad trough covers much of the United States, giving us the cool airmass.

A passing system increase clouds a bit on Sunday afternoon over the northern half of the state, but any precipitation should stay just to our northeast. Highs on Sunday will be a degree or two cooler than those of today.

Some moderation is in store for the new work week. After highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s Monday, things will warm back toward the lower 60s through the middle of the week. We could see some small rain chances Thursday night into Friday with better rain chances by Sunday as a stronger system moves in.

Rainfall amounts over the next 7 days will be generally zero across Central Alabama and two week totals don’t look like they will be much better than one half inch. Not good news for areas that are struggling to emerge from drought conditions completely.

Have a great Saturday and God Bless!

