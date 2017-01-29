Baldwin County condo sales finish 2016 strong

Click here to view or print the entire monthly report compliments of the ACRE Corporate Cabinet.

Sales: According to the Baldwin County Association of Realtors Multiple Listing Service, Baldwin County condo sales, which include condos along the Gulf Coast, totaled 130 units during December, an 8.3 percent increase from December 2015. Total 2016 condo sales were 4 percent above 2015 sales.

For all of Baldwin County’s condo sales data, click here.

Forecast: December sales were right on target with the Alabama Center for Real Estate’s (ACRE) monthly forecast. ACRE’s 2016 sales forecast through December projected 1,562 closed transactions. Actual sales were 1,601 units, a 2 percent favorable difference.

Supply: Baldwin County condo inventory totaled 719 units, a decrease of 20 percent, or 84 units, from December 2015. The inventory was down 11 percent from the prior month. Historical patterns indicate that December inventory on average (2011-15) decreases 4.4 percent from November. Condo inventory during December peaked in 2011 at 1,088 units. The inventory is down 34 percent from the peak. During December, the condo supply stood at 5.5 months, down from 7.5 months during December 2015.

Demand: Condo sales rose 7.4 percent from November. Seasonal buying patterns and historical data trends reflect December condo sales on average (2011-15) increase from November by 18 percent.

Pricing: The Baldwin County condo median sales price in December was $322,750, up 19 percent from last December. The median sales price increased 4 percent from the prior month. This direction is consistent with historical data trends (2011-15) that reflect the December median condo sales price on average increases from November by 7.9 percent.

The Baldwin County Condo Monthly Report is developed in conjunction with the Baldwin County Association of Realtors to better serve both local and worldwide consumers interested in the beaches along Alabama’s Gulf Coast.