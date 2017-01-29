Lake Martin waterfront sales up from November

Click here to view or print the entire monthly report compliments of the ACRE Corporate Cabinet.

Sales: Lake Martin waterfront sales totaled 16 units during December, down 33 percent from the same period in 2015. Sales for 2016 through December on Lake Martin’s waterfront were 14 percent below the same period a year earlier. It is important to note that even single-digit changes in the home sales total can cause double-digit percentage changes.

Supply: The Lake Martin waterfront housing inventory in December was 171 units, a decrease of 14 percent from December 2015 and 57 percent below the December peak in 2009 of 400 units. December inventory also decreased by 24 percent from November. This direction is consistent with historical data indicating that December inventory on average (2011-15) decreases from November by 13 percent. There were 10.7 months of housing supply in December (6 months is considered equilibrium).

Demand: Waterfront residential sales increased 23 percent during December, from 13 units sold in November. Historical seasonal patterns indicate December sales on average (2011-15) increase by 53 percent from November.

Pricing: The Lake Martin waterfront median sales price during December was $465,000, an increase of 11.4 percent from December 2015 and a increase of 27 percent from the prior month. Pricing will fluctuate from month to month due to changing composition of actual sales (lakefront vs. non-lakefront) and the sample size of data (closed transactions) being subject to seasonal buying patterns. ACRE recommends contacting a local real estate professional for additional market pricing information.

The Lake Martin Waterfront Residential Monthly Report is developed in conjunction with the Lake Martin Area Association of Realtors to better serve area consumers.