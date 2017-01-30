On this day in Alabama history: David Taitt journeys through Creek lands

January 30, 1772

British cartographer David Taitt started his journey from Pensacola to Charleston through Creek lands in present-day Alabama and Georgia. Traveling along Indian trade paths that later became the Federal Road, Taitt collected information on the Creeks that included customs and rituals, important officials, and the locations of towns, paths, and rivers. His work was recorded in the Stuart-Gage Map of 1773 and his journal, which was published in 1916 as Journey Diary. Taitt soon earned a new appointment as Deputy Superintendent of Indian Affairs to the Creek Nation, a position he held for seven years from his headquarters near present-day Wetumpka.