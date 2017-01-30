James Spann: Alabama weather turns warmer tomorrow, with rain later this week

BLUE SKY AND SUNSHINE: A lovely late January day across Alabama. With sunshine in full supply, temperatures are mostly in the upper 50s. A few spots in West Alabama have reached 60 degrees. The sky will stay clear tonight, and it won’t be as cold as last night, with temperatures holding well above freezing in most places.

WARMER TOMORROW: Expect a high well up in the 60s tomorrow and Wednesday as we enjoy a two day warm-up. Some communities in West Alabama will reach the low 70s. Tomorrow will be another mostly sunny day, but clouds will begin to increase Wednesday with the approach of a cold front.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: The cold front will bring the risk of a few showers to the state on these two days; nothing especially heavy or widespread, however. The high Thursday will be in the 58- to 62-degree range, and then back in the 50s for most places on Friday. Many places over the northern quarter of the state could hold in the 40s Friday afternoon on the north side of the nearly stationary front.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: The sky will remain mostly cloudy through the weekend; a few showers are possible, but most of the rain comes Sunday, when another cold front passes through with good upper support. No severe weather is expected, and there probably won’t be too much thunder. Rain amounts on Sunday should be around one-half inch, with isolated heavier totals.

NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday look cool and dry with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s, right at seasonal levels for early February. Rain is very possible by midweek on Wednesday with a surface low rolling northeast out of the Gulf of Mexico. Colder air follows toward the end of the week, but still no sign of any extremely cold, Arctic air for the next 10 days.

