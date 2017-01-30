James Spann: Rain returns to Alabama later this week

James Spann: A fresh supply of cool air for Alabama today from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

CHILLY MORNING: Temperatures are generally in the 26- to 31-degree range across Alabama early this morning with a clear sky; we project a high today in the mid to upper 50s with a good supply of sunshine.

TOMORROW/WEDNESDAY: The weather will turn warmer on these two days; the sky will be partly to mostly sunny with a high between 65 and 70 degrees. Dry air means no chance of rain.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: We will introduce the chance of showers Thursday with a cold front moving in from the north; moisture will be limited and rain amounts will be light. We turn cooler with a high in the 50s. The front will hang up somewhere over Central Alabama Thursday night, and the chance of rain will continue into Friday. Some places north of Birmingham will likely hold in the 40s Friday.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Clouds will persist, and with a new system to the west approaching, the chance of rain will continue. We will mention a chance of showers Saturday, but it certainly won’t rain all day; the high will be in the 50s. Then, on Sunday, rain will become more widespread as a cold front moves in with good upper support. No severe weather, and probably not much thunder. The high Sunday will remain in the 50s. Rain amounts between Thursday and Sunday should be in the one-half to 1-inch range.

NEXT WEEK: Cool, dry weather is likely Monday and Tuesday, but the Global Forecast System is advertising a pretty decent rain event by Wednesday or Thursday with a very deep upper trough over the region. Still no sign of any winter storms or severe thunderstorm events for the next 10-15 days.

ON THIS DATE IN 1966: Birmingham’s low was 4 degrees below zero as we were in the midst of a severe “cold wave”. And, that morning, Lucille Hereford, Postmistress and volunteer weather observer in New Market, in Madison County, recorded 27 degrees below zero, which to this day is the coldest temperature on record in the state of Alabama. But, just a little over a week later, the high in Birmingham on Feb. 9, 1966, was a balmy 72 degrees. Another reminder it doesn’t “get cold and stay cold” in Alabama.

