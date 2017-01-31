On this day in Alabama history: Huntsville-made rocket put first U.S. satellite in space

January 31, 1958

A modified version of the Huntsville-made Jupiter C rocket named Juno I propelled the first U.S. satellite, Explorer 1, into orbit. A member of the Redstone family of rockets, the Jupiter C was developed by the Army Ballistic Missile Agency (ABMA) at Redstone Arsenal under the direction of Maj. Gen. John B. Medaris and Wernher von Braun. The ABMA later reconfigured the Jupiter C into the Mercury-Redstone Launch Vehicle, which launched the first two American-manned spaceflights, and the Saturn V rocket that propelled Apollo 11 and its astronauts to the moon.

Marshall Space Flight Center, Redstone Rocket (Missile) Test Stand, Dodd Road, Huntsville. The Redstone Interim Test Stand, in use from 1953 to 1961, was developed by Dr. Wernher von Braun and associates to test the Redstone rocket propulsion system. Constructed for $25,000 out of materials salvaged from the Redstone Arsenal, the Interim Test Stand accommodated 362 static tests, including 200 that led directly to improvements in the Redstone rocket for the Mercury manned flight program. Adapted over the years to new rocket developments, the Interim Test Stand never experienced the progressive growth in size and cost that typified test stands in general, remaining a modest but effective testament to the engineering ingenuity of the rocket pioneers. (Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division Washington, D.C.) Army General John Medaris headed the Army Ballistic Missile Agency, which oversaw both JPL and Wernher von Braun’s rocket team in Huntsville. JPL and the Army teamed up to launch Explorer 1. The Huntsville team provided the first-stage rocket, while JPL built the upper stages and the satellite that carried the science payload. Medaris played a pivotal role in advancing the development of Explorer 1. (U.S. Army) The three men responsible for the success of Explorer 1, America’s first Earth satellite which was launched January 31, 1958, from left, Dr. William H. Pickering, former director of JPL; Dr. James A. van Allen of the State University of Iowa; and Dr. Wernher von Braun, leader of the Army’s Redstone Arsenal team which built the first stage Redstone rocket that launched Explorer 1. (NASA/JPL-Caltech) Through the combined efforts of JPL and the Army Ballistic Missile Ballistic Agency, Explorer 1 launched from Cape Canaveral, Fla., on Jan. 31, 1958. There was a nail-biting wait before tracking stations confirmed that Explorer 1 had gone successfully into orbit around Earth. With the launch of Explorer 1, the United States officially entered the space age. (NASA) The Jupiter-C rocket was originally developed to test the ablative re-entry nose cone of the Jupiter IRBM, although its satellite-launching capabilities were recognized at the time it was designed. (NASA)