Alabama Shakes, Widespread Panic, Odesza, Sturgill Simpson to headline Sloss Fest

Sloss Music & Arts Festival has revealed its lineup for the third annual event that will take place July 15-16.

Alabama Shakes, Widespread Panic, Sturgill Simpson and Odesza will headline the festival at Sloss Furnaces. At least 40 acts are expected to perform at this year’s Sloss Fest.

Alabama Shakes will return to Birmingham for the first time since 2013 when they sold out two nights on the Sloss Furnaces Shed Stage. Since then they have gone on to win three Grammy Awards and gained international popularity.

Sloss Fest 2017 lineup from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Widespread Panic has played Birmingham shows for three decades, including 23 sold out nights at Oak Mountain Amphitheater, which speaks to its Magic City following.

Sturgill Simpson returns to the Sloss Fest stage on the heels of his 2017 Album of the Year Grammy nomination for “A Sailor’s Guide to Earth.”

Electronic duo Odesza has become a regular presence at festivals across the country.

Another buzz-worthy act is Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, which Birmingham fans have been waiting to see live and will make their Magic City debut at Sloss Fest.

Here is the entire list of acts scheduled to perform:

Alabama Shakes

Widespread Panic

Sturgill Simpson

Odesza

Run the Jewels

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Phantogram

NeedtoBreathe

Spoon

Cherub

Judah & the Lion

Tycho

Conor Oberst

Vince Staples

Cashmere Cat

Charles Bradley & His Extraordinaires

Francis and the Lights

K. Flay

Waka Flocka Flame

Kaiydo

Hiss Golden Messenger

Beach Slang

Harrison Brome

Wray

Mike Floss

John Moreland

The Heydaze

Lawrence

Ruston Kelly

Lillie Mae

Ages and Ages

Nerves Baddington

Seasick Records Stage (local bands)

Riverbend

Holy Youth

C1UB : A.M.

New Devils

Nowhere Squares

Vulture Whale

Byron the Aquarius

Shaheed & DJ Supreme

All tickets are two-day weekend passes and go on sale this Friday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. at SlossFest.com. General Admission, “Iron” and VIP passes will be available. A limited number of two-day general admission passes start at $115 plus fees. Ticket prices will increase as allotments run out.

A new Boss Pass is being offered this year, giving holders exclusive access to premium, up-close viewing areas on the Blast & Steam Stages, an air-conditioned exclusive Boss Lounge, complimentary food provided by Jack Brown’s Beer & Burger Joint, and beverages to include those of the adult variety at special Boss Bars in the VIP areas. Boss parking will be directly across from the festival gate with a private entrance, a behind-the-scenes tour of the festival with an on-stage photo op on Friday, July 14th, a swag bag of Sloss Fest goodies, limited edition poster and more.

Sloss Tech technology and innovation festival will return on Friday, July 14 at the Lyric Theatre to kick off Sloss Fest weekend.

There will be an expanded Piggly Wiggly Craftly Beerly Garden and Starr Hill Brewery will debut a Sloss Fest specialty brew at the festival.

The Sloss Metal Arts Program with iron-pouring demonstrations will take place throughout the weekend.

Sloss Fest is presented by Red Mountain Entertainment, AC Entertainment and Venue Management Inc.