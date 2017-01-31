Alabama Shakes, Widespread Panic, Odesza, Sturgill Simpson to headline Sloss Fest

Sloss Music & Arts Festival has revealed its lineup for the third annual event that will take place July 15-16.
Alabama Shakes, Widespread Panic, Sturgill Simpson and Odesza will headline the festival at Sloss Furnaces. At least 40 acts are expected to perform at this year’s Sloss Fest.
Alabama Shakes will return to Birmingham for the first time since 2013 when they sold out two nights on the Sloss Furnaces Shed Stage. Since then they have gone on to win three Grammy Awards and gained international popularity.
Sloss Fest 2017 lineup from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.
Widespread Panic has played Birmingham shows for three decades, including 23 sold out nights at Oak Mountain Amphitheater, which speaks to its Magic City following.
Sturgill Simpson returns to the Sloss Fest stage on the heels of his 2017 Album of the Year Grammy nomination for “A Sailor’s Guide to Earth.”
Electronic duo Odesza has become a regular presence at festivals across the country.
Another buzz-worthy act is Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, which Birmingham fans have been waiting to see live and will make their Magic City debut at Sloss Fest.
Here is the entire list of acts scheduled to perform:
Alabama Shakes
Widespread Panic
Sturgill Simpson
Odesza
Run the Jewels
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Phantogram
NeedtoBreathe
Spoon
Cherub
Judah & the Lion
Tycho
Conor Oberst
Vince Staples
Cashmere Cat
Charles Bradley & His Extraordinaires
Francis and the Lights
K. Flay
Waka Flocka Flame
Kaiydo
Hiss Golden Messenger
Beach Slang
Harrison Brome
Wray
Mike Floss
John Moreland
The Heydaze
Lawrence
Ruston Kelly
Lillie Mae
Ages and Ages
Nerves Baddington
Seasick Records Stage (local bands)
Riverbend
Holy Youth
C1UB : A.M.
New Devils
Nowhere Squares
Vulture Whale
Byron the Aquarius
Shaheed & DJ Supreme
All tickets are two-day weekend passes and go on sale this Friday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. at SlossFest.com. General Admission, “Iron” and VIP passes will be available. A limited number of two-day general admission passes start at $115 plus fees. Ticket prices will increase as allotments run out.
A new Boss Pass is being offered this year, giving holders exclusive access to premium, up-close viewing areas on the Blast & Steam Stages, an air-conditioned exclusive Boss Lounge, complimentary food provided by Jack Brown’s Beer & Burger Joint, and beverages to include those of the adult variety at special Boss Bars in the VIP areas. Boss parking will be directly across from the festival gate with a private entrance, a behind-the-scenes tour of the festival with an on-stage photo op on Friday, July 14th, a swag bag of Sloss Fest goodies, limited edition poster and more.
Sloss Tech technology and innovation festival will return on Friday, July 14 at the Lyric Theatre to kick off Sloss Fest weekend.
There will be an expanded Piggly Wiggly Craftly Beerly Garden and Starr Hill Brewery will debut a Sloss Fest specialty brew at the festival.
The Sloss Metal Arts Program with iron-pouring demonstrations will take place throughout the weekend.
Sloss Fest is presented by Red Mountain Entertainment, AC Entertainment and Venue Management Inc.