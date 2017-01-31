James Spann: Beautiful day in Alabama to wrap up January

James Spann: Alabama highs today will hit 60s, 70s from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

WILD JANUARY: We have seen some remarkable swings in the weather across Alabama this month. Snow and ice the night of Jan. 6 gave way to Arctic cold the following two days. Colder spots like Black Creek reported lows in the single digits the morning of Jan. 7; Birmingham’s official low was 13. Then, just six days later on Jan. 13, the temperature soared to 78 degrees at Birmingham, one of our warmest January days on record. Then, at least 18 tornadoes touched down in the state Jan. 19-22. So we are thankful for the calm end to the month.

THIS MORNING: Temperatures are all over the board at daybreak, varying from near 30 degrees at Gadsden to almost 50 at Birmingham. Yet another reminder it is very hard using just one number when forecasting lows on a winter night. Variations in elevation, wind and cloud cover make a huge difference.

But we all warm up nicely today; we project a high between 67 and 70 degrees this afternoon, with a good supply of sunshine.

REST OF THE WEEK: Clouds move into Alabama tomorrow afternoon ahead of a cold front, but the day will be dry with a high in the 60s. Then, expect cloudy weather Thursday and Friday with a few periods of light rain as the front drifts slowly southward through North Alabama. And temperatures trend downward; the high will be in the upper 50s Thursday, and close to 50 Friday. Many places north of Birmingham will hold in the 40s Friday afternoon, with clouds and some light rain.

THE WEEKEND: Models have trended drier for Saturday, and for now we will remove the chance of showers. The day looks cool and dry, with a partly sunny sky and a high in the mid 50s. Clouds will increase Saturday night, and we will bring in a chance of rain Sunday. But models are not as aggressive with the upper system late in the weekend, and it certainly won’t rain all day. In fact, a decent part of Sunday could very well be dry if these trends continue. Still, we will mention a chance of rain Sunday, with a high between 57 and 60 degrees.

NEXT WEEK: We start the week with some very mild weather; highs will be well up in the 60s Monday and Tuesday, with just a few widely scattered showers possible both days. The Global Forecast System suggests we will have a good chance of rain Tuesday night into early Wednesday with a passing cold front, and a round of rain and storms Thursday with a rather vigorous system. But model consistency has not been good, and this could easily change.

