James Spann: Cooler days ahead for Alabama, with light rain

ANOTHER WARM WINTER DAY: Temperatures have reached the 70-degree mark across North/Central Alabama this afternoon, with a mix of sun and clouds. Nothing is showing up on radar at mid-afternoon. Clouds will thicken tonight ahead of a cold front dropping southward through Tennessee.

TRENDING COLDER: Tomorrow and Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of some scattered light rain as the surface front drifts southward through Alabama. The high tomorrow will drop back into the 50s, and many places across North Alabama won’t get out of the 40s Friday. Rain amounts on these two days should be under a quarter of an inch for most communities.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Saturday looks dry, with a chilly morning and a cool afternoon. After a low in the 28- to 32-degree range, the high Saturday afternoon will be in the mid 50s. Clouds return Saturday night, and some light rain is likely at times Sunday with a wave aloft moving in from the west. Moisture will be limited, and once again the rain Sunday should be light and spotty. The high Sunday afternoon will be in the mid to upper 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday looks dry with a mix of sun and clouds and a high in the 60s. Rain and possibly a few thunderstorms will arrive Tuesday night and Wednesday ahead of a cold front; for now, severe weather isn’t expected. Then, sharply cold air arrives Thursday and Friday. Some places could hold in the 30s all day Thursday with lingering clouds.

Still no sign of any winter weather mischief or severe thunderstorms here for the next week or so.

As always, watch me for the full weather story on ABC 33/40 News

