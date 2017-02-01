James Spann: Colder air returns to Alabama tomorrow, Friday

James Spann: Mild today in Alabama, but cooler air is on its way from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

CALM MORNING: Another huge temperature spread across North/Central Alabama early this morning; at 5 we were seeing a 20-degree swing from 34 degrees at Fort Payne to 54 at Birmingham. The sky is mostly fair, but clouds will increase today with a cold front approaching from the north. The weather remains very mild; today’s high should be in the upper 60s — not as warm as yesterday, but still above average for the first day of February. A few widely scattered showers are possible late this afternoon and tonight with the front, but rain amounts will be very light and very spotty.

TOMORROW/FRIDAY: The surface front will drift down through the state, bringing cooler air and the chance of scattered light rain both days. Rain amounts will remain very light, generally under a quarter of an inch. The high tomorrow will be in the 52- to 55-degree range, and there is a pretty good chance we won’t get out of the 40s Friday. Quite the difference from yesterday’s warmth.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Saturday continues to look cool and dry. We start the day in the 30s, the high will be in the 50s and the sky will be partly sunny. Clouds return Sunday, and we will mention a chance of some rain during the day, but this wave looks rather unimpressive, so rain amounts once again should stay on the light side. Looks like Sunday’s high will stay in the 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday for now looks mostly cloudy but generally dry with only a small risk of a shower; temperatures edge back up into the 60s. Next chance of rain comes Tuesday night and Wednesday, with an approaching upper trough and surface front; this could bring one-half inch of rain with some thunder, but for now severe weather looks very unlikely. Much colder air invades the state toward the end of the week; some North Alabama communities could hold in the 30s all day Friday, Feb. 10.

WELCOME TO FEBRUARY: The average high/low for Birmingham will rise from 55/33 today to 62/39 by the end of the month. The coldest temperature on record for the month at Birmingham is -10, recorded on Feb. 13, 1899. The warmest is 83, measured on Feb. 8, 1918; Feb. 13, 1962, and Feb. 23, 1996. The average rain for the month is 4.38 inches.

