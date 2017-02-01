On this day in Alabama history: Autherine Lucy became first African American to enroll in University of Alabama

February 1, 1956

Autherine Lucy became the first African American to enroll at the University of Alabama. First accepted to the university in 1952 before being denied enrollment based on her race, Lucy successfully attended class for the first time on February 3. On February 6, however, a hostile crowd of thousands confronted Lucy and forced her to wait for hours in a classroom before safely escaping in the back of a patrol car. That night, university trustees voted to expel Lucy out of concern for her own safety, an expulsion that was later made permanent after a short legal battle. Lucy’s expulsion was finally overturned in 1988, and she received her master’s degree in education on May 9, 1992.

Read more at Encyclopedia of Alabama.

Roy Wilkins in press conference with Autherine Lucy and Thurgood Marshall, director and special counsel for NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund, March 2, 1956. (Prints and Photographs Division of the Library of Congress) Autherine Lucy Clock Tower at the Malone Hood Plaza on the campus of the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa. (Ttownfeen, Wikimedia Commons)

