Take Action: Dr. Josh has 6 steps you can take today toward a heart-healthy lifestyle

By Alabama NewsCenter Staff

Go ahead and eat something sweet, but substitute fruit for a less healthy option. (iStock)

Every journey begins with a single, often small, step. But the challenge for many is getting started.

Dr. Josh Klapow wants to help you take that first step toward positive change in your life. The clinical psychologist and associate professor of public health at UAB is featured in our weekly multimedia series called “Take Action.”

He encourages you to simply set a goal and move forward – whether to improve your health and overall well-being, or to learn ways to be safer in your workplace, while driving or at home.

Here’s how to “Take Action” this week.

Take Action: Six things you can do today to show your heart some love from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

