Vestavia family cooks up smoking Southern soul food feast for Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra

To win a seat in one of the world’s most acclaimed and accomplished jazz ensembles, a musician has to prove his improvisational talents. But when it came to satisfying the culinary cravings of the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra (JLCO) on its recent visit to Birmingham, Anne Hawley’s performance was strictly traditional – Southern soul food.

She hit just the right note.

Indeed, jazz trumpet virtuoso Wynton Marsalis , managing and artistic director of the New York-based JLCO, could barely contain himself in describing the sublime Southern meal Hawley cooked up at her Vestavia Hills home for the orchestra and crew. From the stage at the Alys Stephens Center , Marsalis demanded that Hawley stand and be recognized by the crowd – much to her mortification.

“My husband and son thought it was so cool,” Hawley recalled. “I hated it.”

On the other hand, feeding Marsalis and the orchestra was an absolute joy, as well as a tasty way to make the musicians feel just a little closer to home while on the road.

“They are smoking hot,” Hawley said in describing JLCO’s internationally recognized musicianship. And smoking hot is what she served them: smoked pork butt, smoked chicken and smoked brisket. Not to mention the pimento cheese grits soufflé, collard greens, “hotlanta” slaw (a contribution from friend Cindy Cloyd), pickled okra, rum brownies, pecan pie and banana pudding (also from Cindy).

The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, shown in performance at Birmingham's Alys Stephens Center, are "smoking hot," says music fan Anne Hawley, who fed the orchestra a Southern feast at her Vestavia Hills home the afternoon before the show.

A conversation about Southern food is what first connected Marsalis and Hawley two years ago. She was in New York with her family, visiting son Will, a music student at the world-renowned Juilliard School . Will plays a number of instruments, but his go-to is jazz trombone.

Marsalis directs jazz studies at Juilliard and he was conducting Will in a concert of the Juilliard Jazz Orchestra. After the performance, the family had a chance to slip backstage to meet Marsalis.

“He was the most engaging, charming man I’ve ever met in my life,” Hawley said.

Marsalis, who hails from New Orleans, couldn’t miss Hawley’s Southern accent, and the two got to talking about Southern cuisine. “Next time you’re in Birmingham,” Hawley told him, “come on over and I’ll fix something.”

That invitation evolved as the JLCO’s January gig in Birmingham approached. After a few back-and-forths via phone text, Hawley was enthusiastically offering to host the entire orchestra at her house for a down-home Southern meal.

“They texted me, ‘is 12 too many?’’’ Hawley recalled. “Crowds don’t scare me; I said, ‘bring it on.’

“I got busy – smoking and cooking.”

Members of the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra load their plates at the Vestavia Hills home of Anne Hawley, who cooked a Southern soul food feast for the musicians.

Hawley, who in a past life worked at a catering business, mapped out the production. Two days before the designated date, she put the rub to the meats. The next day, Hawley’s son Mitch put the pork, chicken and brisket on the family’s ceramic smoker, while Hawley made the pimento cheese, baked the desserts and prepped the collards. Cindy prepared the slaw, which Hawley says is “so good it could make the angels sing.”

The morning of, Hawley finished the grits soufflé and Cindy whipped up the banana pudding. By the time the JLCO tour bus and equipment truck pulled up at Hawley’s suburban house, a steaming soul food symphony was displayed across the kitchen counter and the dining room sideboard. The final count was 18 for lunch, with Hawley, Mitch, Cindy and Hawley’s sister Jan Newton helping with the setup and the pouring of sweet tea.

The orchestra raised their forks, and the feast was on. Seconds and thirds were encouraged, and some orchestra members took plates to go, for a pre-concert snack.

Hawley described the JLCO members, who include saxophonist and Tuscaloosa native Sherman Irby , as “the most wonderful, kind, sweetest, huggiest group of people you’ll ever meet.”

She said her kitchen door is open the next time the orchestra comes through Birmingham. And while the menu is still up in the air, it wouldn’t be surprising if they requested a perfectly identical encore.