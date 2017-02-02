Alabama home sales enjoy best 4Q since 2006

Click here to view or print the full quarterly report compliments of the Alabama Housing Finance Authority.

Alabama residential sales during the fourth quarter of 2016 continued to improve, up 11 percent compared to the same period a year earlier. Total sales of 12,116 units represent the best fourth quarter since 2006. With that said, fourth-quarter sales are still 13 percent below the quarterly peak established in 2005, when 14,016 units were sold.

Supply: The statewide housing inventory average during the fourth quarter was 28,955 units, a decrease of 10 percent from the same period in 2015 and 29 percent below the fourth-quarter peak in 2007 (40,935 units). There were 7.2 months of housing supply in the fourth quarter of 2016 (with 8 months considered equilibrium during the fourth quarter), representing a favorable decline of 15 percent from the same period last year. Historical data indicate that the fourth-quarter inventory-to-sales ratio in 2016 decreased 29 percent from the five-year average (10 months) and decreased 22.5 months from the three-year average (9.3 months).

Demand: Historical data indicate that fourth-quarter sales in 2016 increased by 17 percent from the most recent three-year average (2013-15) and 24 percent from the five-year quarterly average (2011-15).

Pricing: The statewide median sales price during the fourth quarter was $141,555, an increase of 5.2 percent from the same quarter in 2015. Historical data indicate that the fourth-quarter median price in 2016 increased by 7.8 percent from the most recent three-year average and 11 percent from the five-year quarterly average (2011-15).

The Alabama Housing Finance Authority was created in 1980 by Act No. 80-585 of the Alabama Legislature. AHFA is a public corporation and instrument of the State of Alabama dedicated to serving the housing needs of low- and moderate-income Alabamians. AHFA creates housing opportunities for low- and moderate-income Alabamians through the affordable financing of single-family and multifamily housing. Its programs have helped more than 122,000 families find homes they could afford.

The Alabama Association of Realtors serves as the voice of the real estate industry in Alabama. AAR is the largest statewide organization of real estate professionals who sell, lease, appraise and develop residential, commercial, rural and resort properties.