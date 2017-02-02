James Spann: Temperatures dropping in Alabama as light rain continues

RADAR CHECK: Patches of light rain continue to move across North Alabama this afternoon, north of a surface front that is over the central counties of the state.

There is a huge thermal contrast across the state because of the front; we have 40s over North Alabama, north of the front, but most South Alabama communities are in the 70s.

We will maintain the chance of some light rain tonight, but by tomorrow the best chance of showers will shift down into the southern half of the state. For North/Central Alabama, we could very well see some sunshine tomorrow afternoon with a high around 50 degrees, about 5 degrees below average for early February.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday looks mostly sunny; we start the day with a sub-freezing morning with lows between 28 and 32. The high Saturday afternoon will be in the mid 50s. Clouds increase Saturday night, and we could see a bit of patchy light rain Sunday morning, but amounts should be pretty light and spotty. Otherwise, Sunday looks mostly cloudy with a high not far from 60 degrees.

NEXT WEEK: While a few showers are possible Monday, rain and storms will be much more likely Tuesday and Tuesday night with a fairly dynamic storm system approaching from the west. Thunderstorms could be involved, but for now the chance of severe weather looks rather low. Rain amounts of one-half to 1 inch are a good possibility by the time the rain ends early Wednesday morning.

Colder air returns over the latter half of the week following the rain; the reliable European global model shows dry and cold weather for the state Thursday and Friday, and we will roll with that forecast for now. The latest Global Forecast System run tries to bring a southern stream system through here with rain for most of Alabama and snow for Tennessee Thursday, but we will discount that for now.

