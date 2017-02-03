Airbus Engineering celebrates decade in Alabama

Airbus this week marked a major milestone in Alabama as it celebrated the 10-year anniversary of the engineering operation that was the forerunner to its aircraft manufacturing facility in Mobile.

Employees of Airbus Engineering were joined by state and local leaders to recognize the success of the Airbus Engineering Center in Mobile.

“Our success is entirely a result of good people who first came with a shared mission to build something from the ground up, and now work hard every day to make Airbus a leading aircraft manufacturer,” said David Trent, the site director of the Airbus Engineering Center who has led the team since the beginning.

“We have 220 people here who have the respect of their colleagues in Europe and are seen as an integral part of Airbus around the world. We also are proud to have been a part of Mobile for the past decade, and look forward to working together to ensure Airbus is an integral part of this community for many more years to come.”

Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce, said there is a lot to celebrate when it comes to Airbus and Alabama.

“We are especially proud of the impact of the Airbus Engineering Center and its employees, who are recognized as key contributors to the global Airbus network,” he said.

Proud partnership

During this week’s event, Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson read a city proclamation naming Jan. 30, 2017, Airbus Engineering Day in the city.

The Airbus Engineering Center opened in January 2007 with a goal of housing 150 engineers primarily focused on cabin engineering and design on the new A350 XWB aircraft. Today, the center is home to more than 200 engineers and support staff working on nearly all of the commercial aircraft products in the Airbus fleet family.

Barry Eccleston, CEO of Airbus Americas Inc., said the facility at Mobile Aeroplex has forged a strong partnership with the Mobile community.

“Our employees and their families are a vital part of the community where they live and work. Their contributions through various charitable activities and STEM education are invaluable, and a vital part of ensuring Mobile’s success,” he said.

“We truly believe we are investing in their future and ours with every activity. We are proud of our partnership with Alabama and Mobile, and we are grateful for the enthusiastic welcome we have received over the past decade. We’re building great things together.”

Over the past decade, the Airbus Engineering Center has paid $180 million in salaries, spent $6 million with local companies and donated $525,000 to the community through education programs, the United Way and various other charities.

This story originally appeared on the Alabama Department of Commerce’s Made in Alabama website.