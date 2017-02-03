Beans and Cornbread from Troy restaurant makes list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die

Southern charm, great taste and exceptional customer service are three things you will find at the Mossy Grove Schoolhouse Restaurant in Troy. Founded in 1856, the building served as a schoolhouse, rental home and community center prior to becoming a restaurant 32 years ago.

While all of the restaurant’s dishes embody Southern charm, the northern beans rank at the top of the list of customer favorites. The beans are handpicked and cooked with crushed red peppers. Served with hush puppies or bread, customers rave and return for this staple.

Dining at Mossy Grove Schoolhouse Restaurant is an experience. Here’s what makes the food so special.

Beans and cornbread from Mossy Grove Schoolhouse make list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.