On this day in Alabama history: Sidney Lanier was born

February 3, 1842

Writer Sidney Lanier was born in Georgia. Lanier first moved to Alabama in 1865 after serving in the Confederate Army and being imprisoned at a prisoner of war camp in Maryland, where he contracted tuberculosis. Living in Montgomery and nearby Prattville, Lanier published his only novel, Tiger-Lilies, and earned his law degree while working odd jobs as a hotel clerk, organ player and school principal. Lanier later became a successful poet, flautist and composer, and professor of literature at Johns Hopkins University before passing away at the age of 39 from complications caused by his tuberculosis.

