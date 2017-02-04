On this day in Alabama history: the Confederate States of America was established

February 4, 1861

Delegates from South Carolina, Mississippi, Florida, Alabama, Georgia, and Louisiana met in Montgomery to establish the Confederate States of America. Known as the Provisional Congress of the Confederate States, the legislature, soon joined by Texas, drafted a provisional constitution that was unanimously adopted on February 8 and selected Jefferson Davis as president and Alexander H. Stephens as vice president. The legislature remained in Montgomery until May 21 and held its remaining sessions in Richmond, Va., until November 8, when it was replaced by a newly-elected permanent government.

Lithograph shows a crowd gathered in front of the capitol building in Montgomery at the time of the announcement of Jefferson Davis as the first President of the Confederate States of America, c. 1888. Also shown with Davis are Vice President Alex. H. Stephens; Wm. L. Yancey, Leader of the Secession Party, and Howell Cobb, president of the Senate. (Published by A. Hoen & Co., Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division) Portrait of Alexander Stephens, Vice President of the Confederacy, c. 1860-1865. (Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division) Group portrait of the Confederate cabinet including President Jefferson Davis, Vice President Alexander Hamilton Stephens, Attorney General Judah P. Benjamin, Secretary of the Navy Stephen M. Mallory, Secretary of the Treasury C.S. Memminger, Secretary of War Leroy Pope Walker, Postmaster John H. Reagan, and Secretary of State Robert Toombs, seated and standing around table. 1861. (Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division) Portrait of Jefferson Davis, President of the Confederacy, 1861. Portrait was an illustration in Frank Leslie’s illustrated newspaper, v. 11, no. 276. (Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division)