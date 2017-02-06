Birmingham babies take part in National Wear Red Day

St. Vincent’s Health System babies wore red caps Feb. 3 for the American Heart Association’s 15th Annual National Wear Red Day.

Babies at St. Vincent’s Birmingham and St. Vincent’s East were part of the “Go Red for Women” campaign to build awareness of heart disease, the leading killer of women.

Babies and staff at St. Vincent’s Birmingham and St. Vincent’s East participated in National Wear Red Day to raise awareness about heart disease. (contributed) Babies and staff at St. Vincent’s Birmingham and St. Vincent’s East participated in National Wear Red Day to raise awareness about heart disease. (contributed) Babies and staff at St. Vincent’s Birmingham and St. Vincent’s East participated in National Wear Red Day to raise awareness about heart disease. (contributed)

Throughout February, St. Vincent’s employees will share heart healthy information with the community to encourage early detection of heart disease.

“St. Vincent’s wants to educate as many women as possible about heart disease, because the more they know about the disease, the better chance they have of beating it,” said Neeysa Biddle, CEO of St. Vincent’s Health System. “We have a longstanding reputation as a leader in cardiovascular services. By combining our expertise and experience with the American Heart Association’s ‘Go Red for Women’ efforts, we’re able to bring a better understanding of the disease to the community and, ultimately, save lives.”

To learn more about the American Heart Association’s “Go Red for Women” campaign, visit www.goredforwomen.org.