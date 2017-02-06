On this day in Alabama history: Legislature established Alabama Insane Hospital

February 6, 1852

The Alabama Insane Hospital, now known as Bryce Hospital, was established by the Legislature. Built in Tuscaloosa in the Kirkbride design, the hospital is Alabama’s oldest and largest inpatient psychiatric facility. While the hospital spent many years on the forefront of mental health treatment, an increase in patients and decrease in funding eventually led to abysmal conditions that started a 33-year legal battle in the U.S. Supreme Court case Wyatt v. Stickney and the creation of the “Wyatt Standards” of mental health care. The hospital was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1977.



