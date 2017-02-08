Take Action: How to help your partner get on the path to health

By Alabama NewsCenter Staff

Take Action: How to help your partner get on the path to health
When simple encouragement isn't enough, there are other approaches you can take. (Getty Images)

Every journey begins with a single, often small, step. But the challenge for many is getting started.

Dr. Josh Klapow wants to help you take that first step toward positive change in your life. The clinical psychologist and associate professor of public health at UAB is featured in our weekly multimedia series called “Take Action.”

He encourages you to simply set a goal and move forward – whether to improve your health and overall well-being, or to learn ways to be safer in your workplace, while driving or at home.

Here’s how to “Take Action” this week.

Tips for getting your significant other on the path to health from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

