Enjoy the Valentine’s Day weekend and celebrate Black History Month in Can’t Miss Alabama

Calling all chocolate lovers

The Alabama Wildlife Center presents Wild About Chocolate Saturday, Feb. 11 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Harbert Center in Birmingham. A variety of restaurants and caterers will feature an array of chocolate delicacies. Visit https://www.awrc.org/wac for a full list of entertainment. Tickets purchased in advance are $75. Tickets purchased at the door are $100. The attire for the gala is cocktail. The Harbert Center is at 2019 4th Ave. Complimentary parking is available in the deck across the street. For more information, call 205-663-7930, extension 8.

Scottie Jackson (l) with a Great Horned Owl Keith Feinman and Tine Hoffmeister. (Alabama Wildlife Center)

Enjoy an evening of love with Brian McKnight

Singer and songwriter Brian McKnight will perform at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex Concert Hall Friday, Feb. 10 at 8 p.m. McKnight’s hits include “One Last Cry” and “Back at One.” For more information, follow this link. Click here for tickets.

Are you marathon ready

The Mercedes-Benz Marathon Weekend is set for Feb. 10-12 in front of the Boutwell Municipal Auditorium in Birmingham. This year’s race includes the marathon, half-marathon, marathon relay, Regions Superhero 5K and the kids marathon. For the complete race schedule, click here.

Mardi Gras events are in the air

Alabama Contemporary Art Center will host the Venardos Circus’ “Cirque du Mardi Gras!” through Tuesday, Feb. 14. Stunts, acrobatics and comedy are among the many events planned. Attendees interested in the pre-show activities may enjoy games, snacks and cocktails. For times and ticket information, click here. The show is at the Alabama Contemporary Art Center, 301 Conti St. in Mobile.

Enjoy this delightful Valentine’s Day surprise

Harper Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird” play is underway through Sunday, Feb. 26 at Prattville’s Way Off Broadway Theatre (WOBT). Meet cast and crew members opening night Thursday, Feb. 9 at 7:30 p.m. Enjoy a special Valentine performance Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 7:30 p.m. For more information about the performances, follow this link or call 334-595-0854. Tickets purchased in advance are $10. Tickets purchased at the door are $12. The performances are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. The WOBT is located at 203 W. 4th St. in Prattville.

A children’s musical

The “Because of Winn-Dixie” musical is underway at the Alabama Shakespeare Festival (ASF) through Feb. 12. The children’s musical is based on the novel by Kate DiCamillo, with music by Tony-winning songwriter Duncan Sheik and Tony-nominated lyricist Nell Benjamin. Children ages 9 and up are the recommended audience. The ASF is located at 1 Festival Drive in Montgomery. Call 334-271-5353 or visit the website. For times and ticket information, click here.

“Soul Glow: A Black Experience”

Darius Hill will feature his artwork in “Soul Glow: A Black Experience” exhibition through Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Wiregrass Museum of Art & Conference Center. Hill is the chairman of the Visual Arts Department at Birmingham’s Alabama School of Fine Arts. His abstract artwork reflects what it means to be black in today’s world. Admission to the exhibit is free. To learn more, visit http://www.wiregrassmuseum.org/darius-hill/ or call 334-794-3871. The Wiregrass Museum of Art is located at 126 Museum Ave. in Dothan. The hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.