James Spann: Colder air pouring into Alabama

COOL CHANGE: In the wake of the storms that moved through Alabama last night, much colder air rolls into our state today with a brisk wind. The sky will be mostly sunny, but there is a good chance we won’t get out of the 40s today; northwest winds will average 12 to 22 mph, making it feel colder.

We will drop into the 25- to 30-degree range early tomorrow morning with a clear sky and diminishing wind; some of the normally colder spots across North/Central Alabama will see low 20s. Then, tomorrow will be a pleasant late winter day with ample sunshine and a high back in the low 60s.

NORTHEAST U.S. SNOW: Winter storm warnings cover much of the region from Philadelphia to Boston this morning, with blizzard conditions expected for Long Island and Cape Cod. If you are thinking about flying to some of the big airports up that way today, I would probably forget about it.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Temperatures warm right back up; we expect a high close to 70 degrees both days. Clouds will increase Saturday, but the day should be dry for most, with just a few isolated showers over the Tennessee Valley. Then, on Sunday, we will mention the chance of a few scattered showers with a cloudy sky, but nothing really heavy or widespread.

NEXT WEEK: Cooler, drier air slips into the state Monday and Tuesday; highs will be in the 55- to 59-degree range on these two days, with cloudy periods but little rain. A midweek storm system should bring rain to the state, but there is a big disagreement between the European (ECMWF) and U.S. (GFS) global models on placement and timing. The Euro suggests the best chance of rain will come Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, and we will roll with that solution for now, since it has fared better in the medium range in recent months. Thursday and Friday are looking cool and dry for now.

No sign of any extremely cold air for the next 15 days, for now.

