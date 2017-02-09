On this day in Alabama history: African-American pilot Charles Anderson was born

February 9, 1907
Pilot Charles A. Anderson, best known for his work at the Tuskegee Institute, was born in Pennsylvania. Though mainly self-taught, Anderson became the first African-American to earn a commercial transport pilot license and, in 1934, completed the first transcontinental roundtrip flight by black pilots in his plane, the Booker T. Washington. Anderson moved to Tuskegee in 1940 to become chief civilian flight instructor at Kennedy Field and later Moton Field, where he trained many of the Tuskegee Airmen. Anderson founded the Negro Aviation International Association in 1967 and was inducted into the Alabama Aviation Hall of Fame in 1991.
Read more at Encyclopedia of Alabama.
For more on Alabama’s Bicentennial, visit Alabama 200.