Watch as FusionNextGen finalists are surprised with the news

There is nothing like a surprise pizza party to liven up a school day — especially when the surprise puts you closer to winning $5,000.
The finalists for the FusionNextGen were chosen and the students and teachers were told in surprise visits at their schools. Alabama NewsCenter was there and caught the reactions and celebrations on camera.
The Students and teachers were challenged to write down tangible growth ideas, and a panel of judges recently sat down to review the contest submissions and select the finalists.
Summit Media Entertainment, BBVA Compass, Coca-Cola Bottling Company United and others are partnering in this grassroots effort that focuses on Birmingham City Schools.
The six best ideas each from students and teachers will now get live pitches and presentations, with the top three students and top three teachers named in May.
Surprise! Birmingham students, teachers named Fusion NextGen finalists from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.
Huffman High School teacher Justin Sanders, right, is a Fusion NextGen finalist. (Brittany Faush-Johnson/Alabama NewsCenter)
Carver High School teacher Rebecca Blumenfield, second from left, and student Katana Soberano, second from right, are Fusion NextGen finalists. (Brittany Faush-Johnson/Alabama NewsCenter)
Hudson K-8 School teacher James Jones, back left, is a Fusion NextGen finalist. (Brittany Faush-Johnson/Alabama NewsCenter)
Jackson-Olin student De’Angelo Mitchell, third from right, is a Fusion NextGen finalist. (Brittany Faush-Johnson/Alabama NewsCenter)
Jackson-Olin teacher David Pettit, second from left, is a Fusion NextGen finalist. (Brittany Faush-Johnson/Alabama NewsCenter)
Ossie Ware Middle School teacher Jeanette Lee, center, is a Fusion NextGen finalist. (Brittany Faush-Johnson/Alabama NewsCenter)
Ramsay High School student Naja Williams, center, is a Fusion NextGen finalist. (Brittany Faush-Johnson/Alabama NewsCenter)
Wenonah High School student Alexus Dunn is a Fusion NextGen finalist. (Brittany Faush-Johnson/Alabama NewsCenter)
Ramsay High School student Taylor Sellers, center, is a Fusion NextGen finalist. (Brittany Faush-Johnson/Alabama NewsCenter)
Ramsay High School teacher Dr. Heather Claibon, left, and student Mykala Prior, second from right, are Fusion NextGen finalists. (Brittany Faush-Johnson/Alabama NewsCenter)