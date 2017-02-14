James Spann: Rain moves into Alabama tonight

GOOD SOAKING TONIGHT: A strong upper system lifting out of Texas will bring widespread rain to Alabama tonight, with potential for strong storms over the far southern counties.

The ingredients needed for severe weather will be confined to the Gulf Coast tonight. The Storm Prediction Center maintains the standard “slight risk” for Mobile and Baldwin counties, with a “marginal risk” up to Alabama Highway 10.

A few storms over far South Alabama tonight could produce hail, gusty thunderstorms winds and an isolated tornado or two.

For the northern half of Alabama, rain is likely from about 8 tonight through 6 a.m. tomorrow. Some thunder is possible, but the air will be cool and stable, and there are no severe weather worries. Rain amounts over North/Central Alabama will be in the one-half to 1-inch range.

TOMORROW: Rain ends very early in the day, and there is a good chance the sky clears tomorrow afternoon with sunshine returning as the storm system lifts away from Alabama. It will be a cool day with a high in the mid 50s.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: Sub-freezing temperatures are likely early Thursday; then we rise into the upper 50s Thursday afternoon, with sunshine in full supply. Friday will be another sunny day, with a high in the 60s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: A disturbance will bring clouds into Alabama Saturday, with potential for a few passing rain showers. The rain won’t be continuous, but no doubt we will see some rain at times with a high in the low 60s. Sunday looks dry and mild, with ample sunshine and a high around 70 degrees.

NEXT WEEK: Monday should feature a mostly sunny sky with a high in the low 70s, but some rain will likely return to the state by Tuesday night or Wednesday. Model consistency is not good, and it is too early to know how much rain to expect, or whether any strong storms will be possible.

Still no sign of any extremely cold, Arctic air for the rest of February.

