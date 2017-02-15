James Spann: Clearing and cooler in Alabama today

Drier air making its way into Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

RADAR CHECK: Rain was exiting the state quickly early this morning; by the time you read this, all of the rain should be to the east in Georgia.

Rain amounts overnight were around one-half inch for most places, and thankfully I have heard of no severe weather reports over South Alabama, where the air was somewhat unstable.

The sky will clear later this morning, with sunshine back in full force this afternoon. Temperatures will be a bit below average for mid February, with a high in the mid to upper 50s for most communities. Tonight will be clear and cold, with a light freeze likely early tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow and Friday will be sunny with a slow warming trend; the high tomorrow will be close to 60, with mid to upper 60s Friday afternoon.

THE WEEKEND: An upper trough will bring clouds into the state Saturday, along with a chance of showers. Rain amounts won’t be too heavy (generally one-quarter inch or less), and it certainly won’t rain all day. Just be ready for some rain at times; the high Saturday will be in the mid 60s. Sunday looks very nice, with a partly to mostly sunny sky and a high up in the low 70s.

NEXT WEEK: We zoom into the mid 70s Monday and Tuesday with a good supply of sunshine both days; then clouds return Tuesday night, and we will mention a good chance of rain and possible thunderstorms Wednesday. Too early to know if there will be any severe weather issues; for now, if we do have strong storms, it looks like the best chance will come over the southern counties of the state. Looks like an event with about one-half inch of rain likely. Then, Thursday and Friday look dry, with pleasant days and cool nights.

Still no sign of any extremely cold air for the next 15 days.

