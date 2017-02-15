James Spann: Cold tonight; showers return to Alabama Saturday

SUNNY WINTER DAY: The sky is bright and sunny over the northern half of Alabama this afternoon following the wave that brought rain to the state during the pre-dawn hours. Rain totals overnight included:

Black Creek — 0.89 inches

Arley — 0.79

Anniston — 0.59

Calera — 0.53

Heflin — 0.36

Shoal Creek — 0.32

Sycamore — 0.30

Birmingham — 0.24

Tuscaloosa — 0.02

Temperatures are mostly in the 50s this afternoon. Tonight will be clear and cold, with a light freeze for many places early tomorrow.

TOMORROW/FRIDAY: Sunny weather continues. We reach the upper 50s tomorrow and upper 60s Friday. Clouds will increase late Friday, and some rain could reach Alabama by Friday night with the next upper wave coming out of Texas.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Saturday will be a mostly cloudy day with a few passing rain showers. It won’t rain all day, and the rain won’t be especially heavy; just be ready for some rain at times. The high Saturday will be in the 62- to 65-degree range. Then, Sunday looks dry and very mild, with ample sunshine and a high up in the low 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Mid 70s are likely Monday and Tuesday, with a good supply of sunshine; then we will bring in the chance of rain and possible thunderstorms Tuesday night and Wednesday. It’s still too early to determine whether strong storms will be an issue. Dry weather looks likely for the latter half of the week.

