Take Action: Dr. Josh is optimistic you can improve your outlook — and your life

By Alabama NewsCenter Staff

Optimism isn't just a natural tendency, Dr. Josh Klapow says -- it's an attitude you can learn to cultivate through behavior. (Getty Images)

Every journey begins with a single, often small, step. But the challenge for many is getting started.

Dr. Josh Klapow wants to help you take that first step toward positive change in your life. The clinical psychologist and associate professor of public health at UAB is featured in our weekly multimedia series called “Take Action.”

He encourages you to simply set a goal and move forward – whether to improve your health and overall well-being, or to learn ways to be safer in your workplace, while driving or at home.

Here’s how to “Take Action” this week.

Here’s one simple action you can take to put you on the path to optimism from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

