James Spann: Rain returns to Alabama Saturday

COLD MORNING: Temperatures were below freezing over much of North/Central Alabama early this morning. Temperatures just before sunrise included:

Haleyville — 26

Black Creek (just northeast of Gadsden) — 26

Valley Head — 27

Russellville — 27

Gadsden — 28

Cullman — 28

Fort Payne — 28

Center Point — 29

Sycamore — 29

Tuscaloosa — 32

Anniston — 33

Birmingham Airport — 34

Today will feature sunshine in full supply, with a high close to 60 degrees this afternoon. Tomorrow will be another sunny day with a high in the upper 60s; then clouds will return to the state tomorrow night.

THE WEEKEND: Rain will move into West Alabama after midnight Friday night, and wet weather is likely through at least part of the day Saturday with an upper wave passing through. For most, it seems like the best chance of rain will come from 2 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday. It won’t rain that entire 12-hour period, but be ready for occasional showers. Some thunder is possible over West and South Alabama, but no severe weather is expected. Rain amounts should be generally one-half inch or less.

The wave moves east of the state Saturday night, and Sunday promises to be a delightful day, with ample sunshine and a high up in the low 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday look dry and very mild, with highs in the mid 70s. Then we will have a chance of showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday; for now it doesn’t look like a severe weather threat. Then we trend drier toward the end of the week. And still no sign of any extremely cold air for the rest of February.

