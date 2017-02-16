James Spann: Wet start to the weekend in Alabama

BLUE SKY AND SUNSHINE: Temperatures are in the 55-60 degree range across most of North/Central Alabama with a cloudless sky. Tonight will be clear and chilly; most communities will drop into the 35-40 degree range early tomorrow, with a light freeze for the colder spots.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and pleasant with high in the mid to upper 60s, but clouds return tomorrow night ahead of the next wave aloft approaching from the west.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: The main window for rain as the weekend begins will come from 2:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Saturday. Some thunder is possible, mainly over West and South Alabama, but no severe weather is expected. It won’t rain for that entire 12 hour window, but no doubt occasional rain is likely, with amounts in the 1/2 inch range for the northern half of the state. Temperatures will hold in the 50s most of the day.

Sunday will be brighter and warmer with that wave well to the west; the sky will be mostly sunny, and afternoon temperatures should reach the low 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday look dry and very mild with ample sunshine and afternoon highs in the 72-75 degree range. Then, a disturbance will bring rain to the state Wednesday. As you might expect 6 days in advance, model consistency is not good, and it remains to be seen how much rain will fall, and if strong storms will be possible. But, global models do agree the surface low with this system should be over South Alabama or the northern Gulf of Mexico, and if that verifies there won’t be any severe weather issues around here. See the Weather Xtreme video for maps, graphics, and more details.

