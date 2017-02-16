On this day in Alabama history: the nation’s first 911 emergency phone call was answered in Haleyville

February 16, 1968

U.S. Rep. Tom Bevill, in Haleyville, became the first person in the United States to answer a 911 emergency phone call. Alabama Speaker of the House Rankin Fite placed the call from Haleyville City Hall, and Bevill answered from the city’s police station with “Hello.” The phone call, in an attempt by Alabama Telephone Company to be the first to implement the system, occurred only 35 days after AT&T announced plans to use 911 as a nationwide emergency number. The bright red phone used to answer the call is now on display in the lobby of Haleyville City Hall.

First 911 call made in Haleyville. (Bernard Troncale / Alabama NewsCenter) Tom Bevill. (Collection of the U.S. House of Representatives, Wikimedia) First 911 call made in Haleyville. Phone is on display here. (Bernard Troncale / Alabama NewsCenter) First 911 call made in Haleyville logo is seen everywhere. (Bernard Troncale / Alabama NewsCenter)