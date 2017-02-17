Alabama Power Archives hosts Clay Conference exhibition

The Alabama Power Archives and Museum is hosting an exhibition of works by national and local ceramics artists in conjunction with the 32nd Alabama Clay Conference (ALCC) taking place Feb. 16-19 in Birmingham.

The exhibit is curated by the ALCC and features national ceramics artists Ken Baskin, Cheryl Tall and Tony Clennell, along with an invitational showing of contemporary ceramics by Alabama artists.

A display of works by the late Jerry Brown, the nationally recognized potter and folk artist from Hamilton, is included in the exhibit. Brown, who died in 2016, received a National Heritage Fellowship in 1992 from the National Endowment for the Arts, and the Alabama Folk Heritage Award in 2003.

A sculpture by nationally recognized artist Cheryl Tall. (Alabama Clay Conference) Sculpture by Bertice McPherson. (Alabama Clay Conference) An exhibit curated by the Alabama Clay Conference opens Saturday at the Alabama Power Archives and Museum. (Alabama Clay Conference)

An opening reception for the exhibit will take place Saturday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the archives and museum, inside the company’s historic 1925 building at Sixth Avenue North and 18th Street in downtown Birmingham. The exhibit runs through May 19.

The Alabama Power Archives and Museum is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. To visit the museum during business hours, enter through the building’s main entrance at 600 North 18th St. and stop by the front desk to receive a pass.