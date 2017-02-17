James Spann: Dry and sunny today, some rain tomorrow for Alabama

James Spann: Some rain for Alabama Saturday, but no severe weather from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

SMALL QUAKE LAST NIGHT: The U.S. Geological Survey reports an M2.6 earthquake last night at 11:26 west of Oak Grove and east of Windham Springs, where Tuscaloosa, Jefferson and Walker counties come together.

I would imagine most slept right through it.

STILL DRY TODAY: Temperatures are down in the 30s across most of North/Central Alabama early this morning, with some upper 20s for colder spots. The sky will be mostly sunny today with a high in the mid to upper 60s this afternoon. Then, clouds move in tonight ahead of a short wave aloft over Texas.

TOMORROW: We will forecast a few periods of rain from roughly 3 a.m. until 3 p.m. No chance of severe weather, and probably not much thunder. Rain amounts will be generally less than one-half inch. Otherwise, the day will be mostly cloudy with a high in the low 60s.

SUNDAY/MONDAY: These two days will be dry and very mild. A good supply of sunshine; low 70s Sunday followed by mid 70s Monday.

MIDWEEK: No doubt we will have some chance of rain toward the middle part of next week, but timing remains uncertain. The 06Z Global Forecast System run brings a band of rain into the state Tuesday, but other runs suggested the rain could hold off until Wednesday. A surface low will move through the northern Gulf of Mexico, meaning no severe storms are expected, and the heaviest rain should be near the Gulf Coast. Then drier air returns toward the end of the week.

Still no sign of any extremely cold air for the Deep South through early March.

